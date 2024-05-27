DOT seeks unified ‘Love the Philippines’ branding

TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Tourism (DOT) is pushing for a unified and consistent presentation of the "Love the Philippines" tourism brand across various platforms and materials. During a gathering of tourism stakeholders at the Summit Hotel here Monday, DOT Assistant Secretary Gissela Quisumbing said they have been going to different regions in the country to create a strong, unified brand identity that enhances the appeal of the Philippines as a top travel destination. 'This branding represents not only our shared commitment to promote our rich and vibrant tourism offerings, but it's also a call to action for us to unite in showcasing the beauty, diversity, and hospitality that truly make our beloved country exceptional,' Quisumbing said. The rollout provides a comprehensive guide on the visual aspects of the brand, such as logo usage, color schemes, typography, imagery, and other design elements to maintain a cohesive and recognizable look. It also provides instructions on how to communicate the b rand's message through various channels, including social media, advertising, and direct marketing, Quisumbing said. DOT Eastern Visayas Regional Director Karina Rosa Tiopes said the branding advocates for a deeper love for the country. 'Showing that we really love the Philippines goes beyond the icons that are taught to us today. It's teaching ourselves to really love our country, and we also invite that feeling of love to our guests,' she said. Shierylou Maramot, Love The Philippines brand guidelines speaker, said they have developed a range of materials that will be shared across various platforms. These include eye-catching, dynamic social media content and captivating videos that capture the beauty of the country. 'We believe that by consistently sharing, we can inspire more people to visit and experience the Philippines for themselves and show the world why they should love the Philippines,' Maramot said. On June 27, 2023, the DOT unveiled the country's enhanced tourism campaign slogan, Love the P hilippines. The slogan replaced the 11-year-old "It's More Fun in the Philippines", almost a year since the Marcos administration announced its intent to come up with one that showcases the 'Filipino brand.' Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco earlier said the campaign is not a mere branding campaign but rather a call to action for every Filipino citizen to remember "the beauty of our country, to honor our past, and to look forward to the future armed with the virtues and values of being a Filipino". Before it rolled out in Eastern Visayas, the DOT earlier held the same event in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Central Mindanao, and Calabarzon region. Source: Philippines News Agency