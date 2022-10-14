PCG urges public to report ‘malicious’ recruitment, transactions

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is urging the public to report suspicious individuals or events that recruit for PCG training or other malicious transactions following the arrest of an illegal recruiter.

In a statement on Thursday, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said recruitment for pay and other illegal transactions are not tolerated by the PCG and “does not align with the organization’s core values.”

“Moreover, PCG encourages the public to communicate complaints against Coast Guard personnel for any irregularities that may misrepresent the organization,” Abu said.

All messages and reports sent to the PCG through proper channels, he said, are classified as “confidential.”

“The public plays an active role in preventing such crime and is part of the solution to instill discipline among the PCG workforce, uphold integrity, and maintain public trust,” he said.

The public may reach the PCG Human Resource Management Command through mobile at 0936 476 8968, through email at cghrmcoperations@gmail.com, and cghrmcopns@outlook.com.

“The PCG warns the public to exercise caution and report only legitimate complaints/concerns. Pranks/hoax messages will not be tolerated and shall be investigated,” he said.

On Monday, authorities arrested Princess Sandra Macapeges in Parañaque City for extorting money from PCG applicants in exchange for their inclusion on the final list of the PCG training.

Macapeges was reported to be extorting PHP15,000 to as much as PHP115,000 from applicants depending on the stage of their application.

Source: Philippines News Agency