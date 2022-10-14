PBBM’s recent US trip opens 56K jobs in IT-BPM sector

At least three American-based information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) firms have heeded President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s call to expand their operations in the Philippines, Malacañang announced on Thursday.

The expansion of the country’s IT-BPM sector will benefit around 56,000 Filipinos who are looking for jobs, the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) said in a press statement.

“This, as US-based information technology and business process management firms in the country started expanding their operations, resulting in thousands of job opportunities for Filipinos,” the OPS said.

The OPS noted that Marcos, in a meeting with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), had been informed that IT-BPM companies Concentrix, Sutherland, and Alorica are now embarking on a “hiring spree” in the country amid their expansion plans.

Citing the DTI report, the OPS said the three IT-BPM firms have initially presented their job requirements for their planned expansion in their areas of operation.

Concentrix is expected to open at least 30,000 new jobs for unemployed Filipinos, the OPS said.

Sutherland, the OPS said, is also eyeing hiring an additional 15,000 personnel for its planned expansion in the provinces of Ilocos, Tacloban, General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro, and Aklan, as well as in Lucena City.

The OPS said Alorica likewise pledged to open around 11,000 job openings.

This developed after Marcos on Sept. 23 (Manila time) held roundtable discussions with IT-BPM chief executive officers (CEOs) in New York City to woo them to help his administration develop the industry.

“The DTI said that the local IT-BPM industry reacted positively to the statement of the President during his roundtable meeting with the chief executive officers in the IT-BPM sector in New York City last September,” the OPS said.

“The DTI also reported that during their recent roadshow with the Business Process Association of the Philippines (BPAP), the IT-BPM sector’s primary trade and advocacy group has committed to increasing seats or jobs by at least one million,” the OPS added.

The Philippines’ IT-BPM sector is one of the best performing and employment generating businesses in the past four years.

The sector’s promising growth trajectory is a product of its global leadership in voice-based services, as well as its continuing improvements in non-voice and complex process outsourcing.

It is targeting to boost its revenues by as much as 10 percent this year and create over 1.1 million jobs in the next six years.

Marcos’ Sept. 18-24 working visit to the US bore fruit after securing USD3.9 billion in investment pledges which are expected to generate around 112,285 jobs.

Source: Philippines News Agency