DSWD readies 41.5K food packs for Bicol flood victims

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) on Friday said it has prepared 41,486 family food packs (FFPs) for families affected by the low-pressure area and northeast monsoon that hit the province during the past few days.

The food packs are now at the warehouses in this city, and in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Sur, and Masbate, according to Marygizelle Mesa, DSWD-5 Information Officer.

Aside from the 41,486 food packs, there are also 50,840 non-food items that are ready for distribution should local government units need to augment their relief operations.

On top of these, a PHP5-million standby fund is also ready for disbursement should there be a need to purchase additional food packs and non-food kits.

Each family food pack can provide food, at least for two days, for a family of five members.

Meanwhile, the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol (OCD-5) has monitored 90 families or 245 individuals who are currently staying in different evacuation centers in Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur due to the effects of the weather disturbance.

Gramil Alexi Naz, OCD-5 spokesperson, in a separate interview, said 42 flooding incidents were reported, so far.

Five rain-induced landslide incidents were also recorded in Camarines Norte and Sorsogon province, Naz said.

He added that one partially damaged house was reported in Camarines Norte and 17 local road sections and two local bridges are currently not passable in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency