Baguio City intensifies enforcement of food, consumer protection laws

BAGUIO CITY: The city government's Safe Meat Task Force will boost the implementation of safe food and other consumer protection laws to ensure that consumers are not short-changed. Aileen Refuerzo, chief information officer of the city government, said on Monday the City Veterinary and Agriculture Office (CVAO) Meat Inspection Section conducts daily spot inspections of newly slaughtered and post-slaughtered animal meat at different establishments to prevent the public from consuming unhygienic, spoiled and adulterated meat. "Tuluy-tuloy ang gagawin na inspection ng task force lalo na (at) may na-discover sila na nabebenta ng mga sira at unsanitary na mga karne at isda (the task force will continue with its inspection, especially after the discovery of meat and fish products that are unsanitary)," she said in an interview. During the task force's operations last May 24 in four community satellite markets, it confiscated 72.85 kilos of assorted meat products and 24.28 kilos of assorted fish products that we re unfit for human consumption due to mishandling and with signs of spoilage. The task force also confiscated plastic bags, which filled a whole sack, in line with the intensified implementation of the Plastic and Styrofoam-free Baguio ordinance. A total of 46 weighing scales were also inspected, with two defective ones confiscated from sellers at the Loakan satellite market. Erring meat retailers are penalized PHP5,000 for each violation. There are also other penalties for violators of zoning requirements, shop planning and design, electrical and lighting requirements, sanitation requirements, and solid waste management. Fines range from PHP1,000 to PHP5,000 and closure of businesses. Source: Philippines News Agency