ANWAR CONGRATULATES SPM 2023 STUDENTS ON THEIR RESULTS

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated students who obtained their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination results today. Through a post on Facebook, he hoped those who obtained excellent results would continue their efforts and be ready to go into the next phase of life. 'For those who don't, this is not the end as there are still plenty of room and opportunities to create new successes,' he said. A total of 11,713 SPM 2023 candidates achieved excellent results with grades A+, A, and A- in all subjects. Education Director-General Azman Adnan said the achievement of the 2023 SPM candidates was better, with them recording a National Average Grade (GPN) of 4.60 compared to 4.74 by the candidates in the previous year. A smaller GPN value ??indicates better candidate achievement. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

