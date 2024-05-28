DPWH: Over 1.3K km. of roads built, widened in NCR

MANILA: Over 1,300 km. of roads have so far been built and underwent rehabilitation in Metro Manila under the Marcos administration, the Department of Public Works and Highways - National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) reported on Tuesday. Some 1,386.14 km. of roads have been constructed, widened and rehabilitated from July 2022 to May this year, DPWH-NCR director Loreta Malaluan said at the 'Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas' forum in Manila. For bridges, she noted that 17,053.06 lineal meters have been constructed, widened and rehabilitated while 661 flood control drainage systems were built and rehabilitated. She said 237 public buildings were built and retrofitted, 479 rainwater collector system projects have been constructed and 461 school buildings were erected. Some 32 roads and bridges were rehabilitated along the capital's major thoroughfare under EDSA Rehabilitation Projects and eight projects were retrofitted in preparation for 'The Big One' or a major earthquake. The DPWH-NCR also built 11 state univers ities and colleges (SUCs) buildings and seven projects under the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program, Malaluan said. For this year, she said the budget allocation for NCR is PHP61.318 billion, higher than PHP55.700 billion in 2023. "Sumasalamin ang mga ito sa hangarin ng Bagong Pilipinas na maghatid ng kaunlaran sa bawat sektor sa rehiyon (These reflect the aspiration of a new Philippines which is to bring progress to every sector in the region)," she said. Meanwhile, six out of the 14 critical bridges in the region are now undergoing retrofitting -- M. Roxas Jr. Bridge; EDSA-Kamuning flyover (southbound); Libis Bridge (northbound); Libis Bridge (southbound) and EDSA/Quezon Avenue flyover (northbound) and EDSA/Quezon Avenue flyover (southbound). Only one bridge has been retrofitted in 2023 -- the Benigno Aquino Bridge in Quezon City. The Lagarian Bridge 1 and the Delpan Bridge are proposed for retrofitting this year while the EDSA-Kamuning flyover (northbound) is proposed for retrofitting next year. The E DSA/Santolan flyover is scheduled for retrofitting next year. Malaluan said the San Juan bridge (northbound) is also scheduled for retrofitting while the Magallanes flyover (southbound) is scheduled for retrofitting this month. "Ayon sa JICA (Japan International International Cooperation Agency), itong 14 na mga tulay ang kinakailangan ng isailalim sa rehabilitasyon o retrofitting o pagpapatibay ng mga ito para sa impact ng malakas na lindol (According to JICA, these 14 bridges need to undergo rehabilitation or retrofitting for these to withstand the impact of a strong earthquake)," she said. The bridges were identified in consideration for their old age, the current condition of their structural integrity, and carrying capacity versus the increasing volume of vehicles. Source: Philippines News Agency