DOST grants Bulacan farmers’ group food processing equipment

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has provided food processing equipment to a farmers' association in Bulacan province. The equipment will be used by Talbak Fruits and Coffee Growers Association (TFCGA) based in Doña Remedios Trinidad town for their food supplements production. Angelita Parungao, provincial director of the DOST - Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) - Bulacan, said on Monday the project aims not only to increase the economic capabilities of the farmer-beneficiaries by adding value to their crops but also to enhance the nutritional status of the community through the production of the food supplements. Parungao said the food processing equipment with a total cost of PHP200,000 include one unit of pulverizing machine, one unit of dehydrator machine, one unit of vacuum sealer machine and two units of stainless-steel working tables. 'The equipment are specifically designed for the processing of their crops such as cacao, ginger, and turmeric into value-added products. The move is to increase the value of their commodities and at the same time, promote health benefits to potential consumers,' she said in a radio interview. To ensure the sustainability of the project, Parungao said the TFCGA members underwent comprehensive training on the operation of the equipment while the DOST-PSTO-Bulacan has also conducted a seminar on basic food hygiene and current good manufacturing practices to ensure the safety of the products. The project is funded under the expanded implementation of the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology program of DOST-3 (Central Luzon), which is fully supported by Senator Joel Villanueva.

Source: Philippines News Agency