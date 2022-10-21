DOST cites 5 Caraga MSMEs for resiliency, innovation

The Department of Science and Technology in the Caraga Region (DOST-13) has recognized five Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for resiliency and innovations.

“The MSMEs, under the SETUP (Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program) of the DOST, have proven their resiliency, productivity, and innovativeness despite the challenges in their business,” the DOST-13 said in a statement Thursday.

The recognition coincided with the opening of the weeklong Regional Science and Technology (RSTW) 2022 on Wednesday at the Robinsons Mall here which will run until Oct. 22.

The launch of the RSTW 2022 and the recognition of the five MSMEs was led by DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. and Undersecretary Sancho Mabborang.

The DOST lauded the outstanding contributions and performance of the five MSMEs that will steer insights and understanding on resiliency and innovations among other businesses in the region.

The Butuan Agusan Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Agusan del Norte was recognized as the regional-level winner.

On the provincial level, the winners included the Torresco Grill and Restaurant in Dinagat Islands, the Bayugan Farmers Millers Multipurpose Cooperative in Agusan del Sur, the 3HS Construction Supply in Surigao del Sur, and the JF Roofing and Accessories in Surigao del Norte.

The SETUP is one of DOST’s flagship programs aimed at encouraging and assisting MSMEs to adopt technology innovations to improve their operations and boost their productivity and competitiveness.

Through the SETUP, MSMEs are enabled to address technical problems in their day-to-day operations through technology transfer and technology interventions.

DOST-13 Director Noel Ajoc congratulated the winning MSMEs, as he encouraged them to continue to use innovative technology interventions in their business operations.

The weeklong RSTW will exhibit the latest innovations, inventions, and other science and technology-related research

Source: Philippines News Agency