NPA rebel yields to gov’t troops after clashes in NegOcc city

A Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) combatant surrendered to troops of the Philippine Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion (94IB) on Wednesday, following a series of skirmishes in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

“Jan-jan,” who is in his mid-40’s, confessed to being among the rebels who engaged the soldiers starting on Oct. 6 but was eventually separated from his comrades while evading the pursuing troops.

He turned over his firearms, including two M16A1 rifles with ammunition, to Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of 303rd Infantry Brigade, and Lt. Col. Van Donald Almonte, commander of 94IB, during their meeting in the village.

In a statement, Pasaporte said the Philippine Army, along with local government units, is willing to assist those who want to return to the fold of the law.

“I congratulate ‘Jan-jan’ for making the right decision in abandoning the terrorist group and taking the offered of the government especially the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. I commend your bravery of surrendering yourself to our troops without hesitation,” he added.

Almonte also commended the surrenderer for his bravery despite being indoctrinated that he would be tortured or killed if he would decide to turn himself in.

“He is an example that the government is sincere in its advocacies and programs for those who were deceived by the terrorist ideology,” he added.

According to the 94IB report, “Jan-jan” approached the troops patrolling the area and introduced himself as an NPA member who wants to surrender.

After which, he pointed to the soldiers the location of his firearms.

During an encounter, he was tasked to carry the firearm of one of his wounded comrades and he saw it as an opportunity to escape from the group.

He told the troops of being tired of running and hiding from the authorities, which led him to experience fatigue and hunger.

“Our leaders don’t have a clear plan. We were all deceived by their propaganda that by rebelling against the government, we will have a good life. Instead, our lives have been destroyed by their worthless armed struggle,” he said in the local diale

Source: Philippines News Agency