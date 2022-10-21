Ormoc City eyes Visayas’ organic food basket tag

The Ormoc city government is eyeing to be recognized as the organic food basket in the Visayas as it celebrates the 75th Charter Day on Thursday.

Speaking to key local and national officials gathered at the Ormoc Superdome, Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez said their place is ideal to earn the tag given its land area.

“The city is unique because it is endowed with both fertile plains and highlands, affording us the perfect condition to produce high value fruits and vegetables,” Gomez said during the event attended by President Ferdinand R. Marcos and some cabinet members.

Last month, the city government crafted a plan for expanded support for small to medium farmers dubbed Ormoc Organic Program.

The program, according to the mayor, provides marketing, selling, processing, packaging, and value-adding support to farmers.

Gomez said Ormoc City continues to be an agricultural city with support to farmers such as distribution of farm inputs, subsidies, communal gardening in partnership with 13 schools and institutions, livelihood and product development support, training and advocacy in organic farming, farm equipment, and fishery management and licensing services.

The city also aims to produce local organic fertilizer feasible and applicable in the area

Source: Philippines News Agency