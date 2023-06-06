DON’T BE ALARMED BY LOW FLYING MILITARY AIRCRAFT – RMAF

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has called on the public not to be alarmed when they see military aircraft flying low in several areas around the Klang Valley, especially in Putrajaya airspace.

The RMAF in a statement today informed that the Malaysian Armed Forces are preparing for the 2023 Trooping the Colours ceremony in conjunction with the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, starting today (June 6) until the actual day on June 10 at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya.

According to the statement, the ceremony will see a fly-past of several helicopters from the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and the RMAF.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency