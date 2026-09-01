DOH Urges Face Masks, Limited Outdoor Activities Amid Indonesia Haze

Davao city: The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday urged the public to wear N95 face masks and limit outdoor activities as haze from forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, has reached parts of Luzon and the Visayas due to the southwest monsoon or "habagat."

According to Philippines News Agency, the DOH warned in an advisory that haze contains dirty air mixed with fine smoke, dust, and ash that can trigger acute respiratory issues and eye irritation. The advisory emphasized the potential health risks, including difficulty in breathing, coughing, chest pain, eye irritation, and the worsening of lung conditions such as asthma. Vulnerable groups such as children, older adults, and those with pre-existing lung or heart conditions were advised to take extra precautions.

To minimize exposure, the agency outlined several preventive measures for affected communities, including staying indoors, sealing indoor spaces, driving safely, and wearing protective masks. The DOH advised that N95 masks must be worn when outdoors. In cases where N95 masks are unavailable, the public may use a damp handkerchief or cloth, with double-masking or folding the cloth as alternative protection to reduce particle inhalation.

Additionally, the DOH emphasized the importance of checking the air quality in one's area and prioritizing safety. The public was also reminded to immediately contact the National Emergency Hotline 911 for urgent medical assistance.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna reported that some areas have recorded higher air quality readings, particularly for PM2.5 (particulate matter), prompting the agency to closely monitor the situation. The DENR - Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) noted that several areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa are being monitored for haze since Monday.

The EMB stated that the haze is possibly associated with smoke and transboundary haze from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, transported toward the Philippines by prevailing winds. A public service advisory from the EMB-NCR revealed that several areas in Metro Manila recorded high PM2.5 levels as of September 1, with air quality ranging from 'Very Unhealthy' to 'Acutely Unhealthy' levels.

Cuna advised local governments in areas with elevated readings to take precautions, particularly for people who may be more sensitive to poor air quality. The EMB also advised the public to limit prolonged outdoor activities, especially in areas visibly affected by haze, urging children, older persons, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions to limit outdoor exposure and take necessary precautions.