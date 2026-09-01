DHSUD Refines Land-Use Guidelines for Waste-to-Energy Facilities

Manila: The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is refining land-use standards to guide local government units (LGUs) in identifying suitable areas for waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to strengthen sustainable waste management nationwide.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a Radyo Pilipinas interview on Tuesday, DHSUD Environmental Land Use and Urban Planning and Development Bureau officer-in-charge Assistant Director Ivan Sumilang emphasized the importance of Comprehensive Land Use Plans (CLUPs) in identifying safe and designated areas for emerging waste treatment technologies. Sumilang noted that while formulating national planning standards is a national government function, the responsibility of land-use and zoning implementation has been devolved to local governments.

Sumilang stated that WTE proposals must undergo careful assessment during CLUP formulation to balance their potential to generate energy with possible environmental and health risks. He highlighted the importance of considering emissions and establishing proper buffer distances from residential areas.

Under DHSUD planning frameworks, WTE plants and other waste management facilities may be designated within specific utilities, transportation, and services zones to help minimize potential industrial impacts on communities and nearby water bodies. Although proposals have been made to locate WTE facilities near existing sanitary landfills to streamline waste transport and logistics, Sumilang urged LGUs to carefully assess waste supply and volume sustainability before committing to capital-intensive projects.

Sumilang further explained that based on DHSUD standards, sanitary landfills are primarily intended for residual waste that can no longer be recycled or reused. Initial studies indicate that waste-to-energy facilities require a continuous and sufficient waste supply to justify the investment, necessitating thorough studies by LGUs on their waste generation volumes.

Proposed land-use plans of component cities and municipalities are subject to multi-agency evaluation by Provincial Land Use Committees, which include the DHSUD and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Plans of highly urbanized cities are reviewed by Regional Land Use Committees before final ratification.