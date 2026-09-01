Recantations Do Not Strengthen Case Against Former Speaker Romualdez, Says Counsel

Manila: The recantations of Orly Guteza and several members of the so-called Maleta Boys cannot be treated as additional evidence that strengthens the complaints against former Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, his lawyer and spokesperson Ade Fajardo said Tuesday. In a statement sent to reporters, Fajardo emphasized that calling the recantations does not, by itself, make the evidence against the former Speaker stronger.

According to Philippines News Agency, Fajardo rejected Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano's position that both the original statements and the recantations should be treated as evidence in the preliminary investigation into Romualdez's alleged involvement in anomalous flood-control projects. Clavano had argued that a recantation is 'not an eraser' but additional evidence because the original statement and the later version must be placed side by side to determine which is true.

Fajardo argued that a witness who initially claimed personal knowledge and later denied the central allegation creates a credibility issue that investigators must resolve before filing a case. He stated that describing the recantations as 'dagdag ebidensiya' (additional evidence) seems like an attempt to keep the case against Romualdez alive despite witnesses backing away from their previous allegations.

'Mukhang nagsasabi lang ang tanggapan ng Ombudsman ng mga ganoong salita para sabihin na buhay pa ang kaso nito (It seems like the Ombudsman is just saying those things to make it look like the case is still alive),' he said.

Fajardo maintained that the strength of a case must rest on competent evidence that independently links Romualdez to the alleged wrongdoing, and not on the mere characterization of recantations as new or additional evidence. He insisted that the fundamental question remains whether there is credible and sufficient evidence directly linking Romualdez to the alleged offenses.

Guteza and several former security aides of ex-Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co have also recanted earlier accounts involving alleged cash deliveries. Meanwhile, 25 former drivers and security aides of Co denied any knowledge of or participation in the delivery of money to Romualdez or any politician or government official.

'Sa aming estimation, sa aming appreciation ng mga recantation na 'yan, ang aming position ay talagang wala pong kaso na, sobrang hina na (In our estimation and appreciation of those recantations, we believe there is really no case left - it's just too weak),' Fajardo said.

Romualdez has repeatedly denied receiving money or participating in an unlawful flood-control scheme. His camp urged the Ombudsman to assess the credibility of the witness accounts in the complete record, rather than treating the mere existence of two conflicting versions as evidence against the former Speaker.