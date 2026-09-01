Pilandok Intensifies to Tropical Storm, No Landfall Expected

Manila: Tropical cyclone Pilandok, internationally known as Krovanh, has intensified into a tropical storm, but the weather bureau has not hoisted any wind signals across the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, the storm packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness reaching up to 80 kilometers per hour, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday. The cyclone was last located 1,060 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon and remains almost stationary.

PAGASA stated that Pilandok is unlikely to make landfall and will remain distant from any landmass. The weather disturbance is forecasted to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility either on Wednesday or Thursday, maintaining its course away from the archipelago.

While the storm itself poses no immediate threat, most areas in Luzon and Visayas, as well as Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental, are expected to experience strong to gale-force gusts due to the southwest monsoon. A gale warning remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, PAGASA added.