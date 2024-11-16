DOH on Code White Alert, Ready to Respond Amid ‘Pepito’.

Manila: The Department of Health (DOH) is on ‘code white alert’ and prepared to deploy emergency response teams as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi) approaches several parts of Luzon this weekend. The typhoon intensified on Saturday into a super typhoon, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts reaching up to 230 kph.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DOH stated in an advisory dated November 15 that under Code White Alert, health personnel and staff in public hospitals are on standby to promptly attend to individuals requiring medical attention due to the typhoon. The DOH is part of the Inter-agency Coordinating Council and ensures close coordination with all Centers for Health Development (CHDs) and Regional or Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices to meet the needs of each region affected by the typhoon.

All CHDs are ensuring that health emergency response teams are ready for deployment to evacuation centers, particularly in Central Luzon

, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Cordillera region, and Metro Manila. Storm surge warnings have been issued for various provinces, especially coastal areas in Luzon and Eastern Visayas. Areas expected to experience storm surges of 2.1 to 3 meters include Albay, Aurora, portions of Batangas, Biliran, portions of Camarines Sur, Eastern Samar, Isabela, La Union, Leyte, Marinduque, Masbate, Northern Samar, Pangasinan, portions of Quezon, portions of Samar, and portions of Sorsogon. Areas anticipated to experience surges of 1 to 2 meters include Bataan, portions of Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, NCR (1st, 4th, 3rd district), Pampanga, portions of Samar, portions of Sorsogon, and Zambales.