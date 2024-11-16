Super Typhoon Pepito Intensifies, Catanduanes and Parts of Camarines Sur Brace for Impact.

Catanduanes: Super Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi) has intensified into a super typhoon, prompting authorities to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 over Catanduanes and parts of Camarines Sur. The powerful cyclone boasts maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph as it moves west-northwest at 25 kph.

According to Philippines News Agency, Pepito was last located 185 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 250 km east of Juban, Sorsogon. Areas under TCWS No. 4, including Catanduanes and the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur, are expected to experience typhoon-force winds. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 3 has been raised over the eastern portion of Camarines Norte, the northern and southeastern parts of Camarines Sur, and several other regions, where storm-force winds are anticipated.

Gale-force winds are forecast in areas under TCWS No. 2, affecting several provinces including Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon, while strong winds are exp

ected in areas under TCWS No. 1, which covers a wide range of locations from Cagayan to parts of Cebu. PAGASA forecaster Chris Perez highlighted the lead times for each category, urging residents to prepare for varying intensities of wind impact.

Intense to torrential rains are projected for Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte, while heavy rains will affect Albay, Quezon, and parts of Samar. Perez advised residents to stock up on supplies and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction management officers for safety measures. The typhoon is expected to make landfall over Catanduanes by Saturday night or early Sunday, with potential landfall points extending to the eastern coast of Camarines Sur or Albay.

Additionally, a high risk of life-threatening storm surges with peak heights exceeding 3 meters is anticipated for several coastal regions, and a gale warning remains in effect for the seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas, making sea travel risky for vessels of all sizes.