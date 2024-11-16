Pangasinan Governor Directs Pre-emptive Evacuations Amid Typhoon Pepito Threat.

Pangasinan: Governor Ramon Guico III has directed local chief executives and disaster risk reduction and management councils (DRRMCs) to implement preparedness measures, including pre-emptive evacuation, especially in high-risk areas, amid Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi). “Prepare evacuation centers to offer safe refuge and conduct pre-emptive evacuations as directed by local officials, prioritizing the most vulnerable sectors and particularly in high-risk areas prone to landslides, flashfloods, and coastal areas, as well as along riverine areas and their tributaries,” Guico said in a memorandum on Friday. He also mandated the activation of their respective Emergency Operations Centers and constant monitoring, and take all necessary precautionary measures for residents living in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Barangay DRRMCs, as mandated by Republic Act 10121, are to take the lead in securing the safety of their constituents. Guico also urged close coor

dination among member agencies and respective response clusters to ensure the availability and prepositioning of response assets and response teams. “Advise fisherfolk not to venture out into high seas to avoid any untoward incident that may be caused by irregularities in coastal waters brought by the presence of weather disturbance,” he said.

The Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has maintained a red alert status in Pangasinan since Typhoon Nika (Toraji). In a phone interview on Saturday, Assistant Director Pia Flores of the PDRRMO Emergency Operations Center said Bani and Burgos towns have sought augmentation as they prepare to evacuate residents amid the threat of storm surge. “We have sent personnel and vehicles to assist them,” she said.

Storm surge advisory was raised by the weather bureau on the coastal towns of Pangasinan including Bani, Burgos, Agno, Anda, Binmaley, Bolinao, Burgos, Alaminos City, Dagupan City, Dasol, Infanta, Labrador, Lingayen, San Fabi

an, and Sual. The coastal towns may experience storm surges of up to 2.1 meters to 3 meters. Flores said teams are on standby in various parts of the province together with the augmentation from national government agencies.

Residents were also asked to prepare “Emergency Go Bags” or survival kits in their homes. Pepito is expected to traverse and exit in Pangasinan in the coming days.