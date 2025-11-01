DOH Hospitals on Code White Alert for Undas Weekend

Manila: The Department of Health (DOH) has placed all its hospitals, as well as its central and regional offices nationwide, under Code White Alert until Nov. 2 as part of heightened preparedness for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

According to Philippines News Agency, the alert, which was activated on Oct. 31, ensures the readiness of DOH facilities and healthcare workers to respond to any medical emergencies during the “Undas” weekend. Hospital operations centers have also been directed to coordinate closely with regional and central DOH offices for timely reporting and response.

Two fully equipped Level 3 ambulances have been deployed and are on standby at the Manila North and Manila South Cemeteries to assist visitors who may require emergency medical attention. Health Secretary Ted Herbosa reminded the public to observe proper hygiene and health precautions, including cough etiquette and frequent handwashing or use of alcohol, as the country remains in the flu season. He advised visitors to cemeteries to bring drinking water and maintenance medicines, especially if they expect to stay for long hours.

Meanwhile, the local government of Manila said it is also prepared to respond to medical needs at cemeteries, particularly at the Manila South Cemetery. ‘At Manila South Cemetery this morning, the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Medical Response Team together with the criminology interns and volunteers are on standby, ready to help our countrymen who will be visiting the cemetery this Undas,’ Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said in a social media post Saturday. He added that another medical team has been deployed to the Manila North Cemetery.

‘Rest assured, your City Government is on guard to ensure a safe, peaceful and orderly day,’ he said, assuring the public of heightened security measures throughout the city. As of 9 a.m., the Manila Public Information Office reported that crowd estimate inside Manila North Cemetery has reached 97,000, while it was 11,450 at Manila South.