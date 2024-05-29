DOH-5 to ensure healthy work environment in gov’t, private sector

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Bicol (DOH-CHD-5) is intensifying its campaign to ensure healthy workplaces in both the private sector and government offices in the region. In an interview on the sidelines of the Convention for the Implementation of Healthy Workplaces Program in this city on Wednesday, Dr. Monrey Isaiah Mancilla, DOH-Bicol medical officer IV, said the activity allows providing the right and helpful information to address the common diseases and conditions in different workplaces. Mancilla said there is a need to provide employees with healthy workplaces in both the government and the private sector. "The goal is to capacitate invitees and encourage them to create and maintain healthy working environments for all employees," he said. He said the most prevalent health issues among employees include musculoskeletal disorders, hypertension and mental health problems. "To address these issues, we invited experts to discuss topics on disease prevention an d management in the workplace. We want to provide the right and helpful information that they can disseminate back to their offices, agencies, and LGUs (local government units)," he added. Mancilla also said the health agency is willing to support LGUs and private offices interested in conducting similar conventions by providing resource speakers. "Both private and government workstations must implement activities and programs that prioritize the well-being of employees. Prevention and awareness activities must be provided for employees to address common diseases and health concerns. Workplace policies should include mechanisms for accessing health services," he said. The health agency also conducts training for occupational safety and health officers and educational campaigns for partner agencies and private stakeholders. Source: Philippines News Agency