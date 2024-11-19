DOE to Resume Online Renewable Energy Contract Applications After Five-Month Halt.

Manila: The Department of Energy (DOE) is set to resume online acceptance and processing of renewable energy contract applications following a five-month halt. In a statement Tuesday, DOE Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said the resumption entails a ‘more efficient’ and streamlined approval process through the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) System, which will help boost the renewable energy sector in the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, the improved EVOSS includes an online option for developers to obtain a Certificate of Authority (COA) before signing a renewable energy contract. This change is expected to foster greater investment and development in the renewable energy sector, contributing to the target of achieving a renewable energy share of 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 in the power generation mix.

The COA is crucial for developers as it allows them to secure permits and conduct surveys and pre-feasibility activities before the contract becomes effective. This en

ables them to address potential challenges and better prepare for project implementation. For offshore wind, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, and onshore wind projects, the COA will be valid for three years; it will be valid for two years for floating solar projects and one year for land-based solar projects.

Guevara emphasized that these measures would foster a more dynamic and competitive environment, driving innovation and efficiency while ensuring that the energy transition is led by committed and capable developers. Besides the inclusion of COA, the DOE has also updated its list of active renewable energy contracts and introduced a real-time updating system for available areas of renewable energy services and contract applications.

The DOE is scheduled to resume its EVOSS system on November 25, when developers in the sector can start submitting their letters of intent and applications.