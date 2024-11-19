All Set for 3rd Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila Running Series.

MANILA: All is set for the third Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila on Nov. 23 and 24. More than 9,000 runners from 58 countries are joining the event featuring 5K, 10K, 21K, and 42K categories. The marathon and half-marathon races will start at 10 p.m. on Nov. 23. Runners will pass by some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including Jones Bridge, Intramuros, Rizal Park, National Museum, Manila City Hall, and Chinatown.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event was formally launched on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at Robinsons Place Ermita, with Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo as a special guest. Princess Galura, general manager and regional director of the organizing Ironman Group Philippines; Melissa Henson, chief marketing officer of AIA Philippines; Charlie Dungo of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila; and Rustica Faith So, senior brand communications executive of apparel company Asics, also attended the event.

Galura highlighted the e

vent’s unique blend of music and Manila’s iconic landmarks, describing it as a celebration of the city, its resilience, history, and aspirations for the future. This year’s series aims to showcase Manila’s vibrant culture and community spirit through the medium of running, drawing participants and spectators from all over the globe.