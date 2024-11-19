Davao Initiates First Muslim Youth Congress to Empower Future Leaders.

DAVAO CITY: The city’s Task Force Davao (TFD) hosted its inaugural Muslim Youth Congress on Tuesday, gathering approximately 80 young Muslim leaders with the aim of fostering empowerment and safeguarding the future generation in Davao City.

According to Philippines News Agency, TFD commander Col. Darren Comia articulated that the congress was designed to prevent radicalization and enhance the involvement of Muslim youth in the city’s peace, security, and development efforts. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to protect the future generation of Davao City by ensuring they are not drawn into radicalization or recruited by local terrorist and other threat groups.

Col. Comia explained that the event was structured to provide participants with crucial skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication. These skills are intended to enable young leaders to contribute meaningfully to their communities. He emphasized the importance of guiding the Muslim youth from the six tribes represen

ted in the city.

Participant Izdihar Mangelen highlighted the congress’s role as a platform for engaging in policymaking and advancing peace and security in both Davao City and the wider Mindanao region. This initiative serves as a venue for uniting young leaders, sharing insights, and contributing ideas for the betterment of their communities.

Another attendee, Rana Mahmod, expressed gratitude toward the city government for initiating the program. She appreciated the opportunity to be part of an effort that fosters a better Muslim community in Davao City.