DOE assures enough fuel supply amid red, yellow alerts

The Department of Energy (DOE) said there is no constraint in fuel supply in the country following the simultaneous forced outages of power generating plants in the Luzon grid on Monday.

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), Luzon grid was on yellow alert between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Red alert was raised from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We assure the public that the DOE is verifying the cause of the forced outages this morning as there appears to be no fuel supply constraints. A team from the DOE will conduct actual physical spot checks and validate the condition of the transmission lines and the affected power plants,” DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

The grid is placed under a yellow alert when power reserves fall below ideal levels.

It is raised to a red alert when power reserves breach the maintaining level of 4 percent of peak demand. During a red alert status, rotational brownouts are implemented.

Early Monday, the NGCP said seven power plants went on forced outage and three others are on derated capacities. A total of 3,627 megawatts were lost from the grid.

Based on NGCP’s Twitter account, areas that experienced rotational brownouts Monday were parts of Ilocos Norte, Baguio City, Benguet, Cagayan, Apayao, Pampanga, Laguna, Quezon Province, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Metro Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency