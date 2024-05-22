DMW checking status of 5 Pinoys on ill-fated SG Airlines flight

MANILA: The Philippine government is coordinating with its Singaporean and Thai counterparts to determine the condition of the five Filipinos onboard the Singapore Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Wednesday. In a statement, the DMW said its Migrant Workers Office in Singapore (MWO) "will continue monitoring the situation" and provide updates as soon as possible. The DMW said it is closely working with the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok (PE-BKK), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and officials of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, and airline officials regarding the incident. The Singapore-bound flight, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, took off from London's Heathrow Airport and encountered as 'sudden extreme turbulence' 10 hours into its flight on Tuesday, forcing an emergency landing in Thailand. Reports said at least one British passenger was killed while many others were injured. DMW chief leaves fate to CA Meanwhile, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac is leaving the fate of his confirmation to the members of the Commission on Appointments (CAs). 'I thank the Commission on Appointments (CA) for considering my appointment as Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). My discussions and exchanges with the Commission's members were frank, engaging, and comprehensive. On every occasion, I endeavored to address our legislators' queries about my credentials and capabilities to lead the Department,' he said in a statement. Cacdac said he has clearly explained the DMW's policies, programs, and ten-point agenda, which is based on the President's directive to ensure the protection of our overseas Filipino workers' (OFWs) rights, promote their welfare, and address the needs of their families. 'In the interim, I will continue to engage our legislators and share the Department's collective vision to empower OFWs to become genuine co-architects of national development. I will also continue to provide our legislators with the ne cessary information they require from us,' Cacdac said. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. named Cacdac as DMW chief on April 25, 2024 after serving as officer in charge following the passing of then Secretary Susan Ople in August last year. Source: Philippines News Agency