DISCOUNT OFFERS ON SAMSUNG APPLIANCES FOR PKNS HOUSE BUYERS

The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) ) is offering home buyers of all its development projects a special discount on the purchase of Samsung appliances in conjunction with the launch of the Home Buyer 2023 Programme.

PKNS deputy chief executive officer (Management and Entrepreneurship) Suhaimi Kasdon said the launch is in conjunction with the Discover PKNS 59th Anniversary campaign, organised as a token of appreciation for buyers who have supported PKNS development projects.

"From Oct 1, PKNS will offer Samsung household products at an exclusive discount to buyers of all our construction projects, whether it is a newly purchased house or a house bought decades ago," he said at a press conference after launching the Home Buyer 2023 programme today.

He said PKNS home buyers can visit a dedicated website at www.pknshomebuyers.my to know more about the discount offer of up to 25 per cent on all Samsung brand appliances.

On the Discover PKNS campaign, Suhaimi said it was an effort by PKNS to promote its development projects.

He said the campaign, which will run for three days from yesterday at the PKNS Complex in Shah Alam, offers property exhibitions and free home loan consultations to interested visitors.

There are also various activities such as lucky draws, TikTok competitions, performances by guest artists and street performers, National Day poetry recitals and Jalur Gemilang painting competitions.

Discover PKNS is a structured and serial promotional and sales programme previously held in Kota Puteri, Antara Gapi and Bangi.

The conclusion of the programme or the 'grand finale' will be held on Oct 28 and 29 at the Shah Alam Stadium grounds.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency