Manila: The Philippine government confirmed that another missing Filipino in earthquake-stricken Myanmar has died. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday confirmed the “positive identification” of the Filipino’s remains but declined to provide further information.

According to Philippines News Agency, the victim is one of the four Filipinos earlier reported missing after the Sky Villa, the condominium they were residing in, collapsed as a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeast Asian country on March 28. “The family of the deceased Filipino has been informed. They have requested media to respect their privacy in this very difficult time,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA expressed hope for the remaining two Filipinos still unaccounted for in Mandalay, Myanmar. On Wednesday, the DFA also confirmed the positive identification of the remains of Francis Aragon, the first Filipino fatality in the earthquake.