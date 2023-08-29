DepEd expects more learners to register in coming days

The Department of Education (DepEd) is looking forward to the number of enrollments in basic education to increase in the next few weeks. In a Viber message to reporters, DepEd spokesperson Undersecretary Michael Poa explained that while some schools suspended classes due to heavy rains and flooding, the agency expects that more learners choose to be enrolled on the first day or first week of classes. "Ang Kinder, Grades 1, 4, 7 and 11 lang kasi ang kailangan mag-register talaga. Kaya tayo may early registration para sa kanila. Other grade levels, pre-registered na agad (Only the Kinder, Grades 1, 4, 7 and 11 need to register. That's why we have early registration for them. Other grade levels are immediately preregistered). Yung (The) enrolment is really just a confirmation of their registered status. So usually first day na nila ginagawa (they do it on the first day)," Poa said. "Let's observe till Monday next week kung ano ang figures (on what the figures will be). May mga suspended rin kasi (There are also suspended) classes today due to Typhoon Goring and flooding," he added. As of 9:05 a.m., the number of enrolments in public and private schools, including state and local universities and colleges, reached 22,917,725, according to DepEd's Learner Information System. The highest number of enrolments among the regions was recorded in Region 4-A with 3,488,180; followed by Region 3 with 2,626,684; and National Capital Region with 2,497,178. Meanwhile, the least number of enrolments was recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region with 355,728; followed by Caraga Region with 650,421; and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 699,007. Last school year 2022-2023, the DepEd recorded 28,035,042 enrolments nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency