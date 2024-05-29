DENR turns over 11 backhoes-on-barge to LGUs for Manila Bay rehab

MANILA: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday lead the turnover of 11 units of backhoes-on-barge to local government units (LGUs) to be used for the continuing efforts to clean up rivers and waterways flowing out to the Manila Bay under a project worth PHP491 million. Marking yet another milestone in the Manila Bay Rehabilitation project, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said "it is important to remember that the health of our rivers directly impacts the health of our communities." "We encourage the LGUs to use these backhoes-on-barge not only for the cleanup and dredging of the waterways and coastal areas of the Manila Bay region but also to help avert floods that threaten lives and properties in many vulnerable communities as a result of climate change," Loyzaga said. Recipients of the 11 units of backhoes-on-barge are the local governments of Malabon, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Pasay, Pasig, Pateros, Quezon City, Taguig, San Fernando in Pampanga, Obando in Bulacan, and Bacoor in Cavite. 'This is made possible by the partnership forged in 2021 between the DENR and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to provide LGUs with tools and heavy equipment to dredge and desilt waterways and collect submerged garbage as part of the continuing rehabilitation efforts in this historical and valuable bay,' Loyzaga said. "LGUs play a pivotal role in the success of the Manila Bay rehabilitation initiatives. I commend the dedication of our local leaders who have been our partners in implementing innovative solid waste management programs in their areas of jurisdiction such as the installation of trash traps and cleanup of rivers and esteros," Loyzaga pointed out. The Manila Bay rehabilitation was mandated by the Supreme Court (SC) in a Continuing Mandamus Order dated Dec. 18, 2008, and required DENR, DPWH among other state agencies, LGUs and two water concessionaires to clean up and rehabilitate the Bay as well as restore and maintain its waters to a safe level. The SC o rder paved the way for the creation of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Task Force in 2019 by virtue of Administrative Order No. 16, with the DENR Secretary as chairperson and department heads of the Interior and Local Government and of Tourism as vice chairpersons. The DENR-led Task Force has 13 members from various national government agencies and from water concessionaires - Manila Water Company, Inc. and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. "The task force has since been taking remedial measures to bring Manila Bay back to life," Secretary Loyzaga said. These measures include engineering and technological assistance to improve the water quality of esteros and waterways that empty to the bay, the rehabilitation of old sewer lines in the National Capital Region, and the relocation of informal settler families residing in the vicinity of Manila Bay. Since 2019, more than 1.1 million cubic meters of solid wastes and silt have been dredged in the river systems, esteros, and coastal areas in the National Capital area of the Bay region. Last year, the Manila Bay rehabilitation project got a major boost with the partnership between the DENR and San Miguel Corporation to clean up the Tullahan-Tinajeros river system in the north of Manila and Malabon, through DENR's Adopt-a-River program. 'Now with 551 waterbodies adopted and around 1,100 donor-partners nationwide through the Adopt-a-River program since its creation in 2010, we've seen how hard our donor partners, LGUs, and other government agencies worked hand-in-hand not just to sanitize Manila Bay alone, but all the other estero communities in the country,' she said. The DENR also turned over four backhoes-on-barge to the cities of Paranaque, Las Piñas, and Bacoor last year to clean their river systems and tributaries. Loyzaga called for more vigorous partnerships with other LGUs in developing and employing science-informed solutions for cleaning up waterways and coastal areas, and in building resilience against the multiple risks arising from climate change and other threats. Source: Philippines News Agency