Defending Champion Terengganu, Host Sarawak Dealt Early Blow

KUCHING, Defending champions Terengganu suffered an early blow after losing 0-1 to Johor in the opening Group B action of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2024 men’s football competition played at the Zaidi Adruce Stadium in Sibu today.

Johor skipper Ahmad Aysar Hadi Mohd Shapri emerged as his team’s hero when he scored the winning goal in the 61st minute, thus giving the Gonzalo Sanz Zaballos coached squad a perfect start ahead of the final action against Sabah this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the defeat puts Terengganu, led by Subri Sulong, in danger and face a must-win mission to advance to the knockout round when facing Sabah in the last match, this Friday.

In the meantime, the Federal Territories were unlucky with their scoring prowess to register a big win but still managed to defeat four-time champions Pahang 1-0 in a game that they dominated in a Group D clash at the Mukah Stadium.

The winning goal for Federal Territory, coached by Mohd Nidzamadzka Yusoff, was scored by striker Abdul Afiq Hilman Abdul Halim

in the 54th minute.

Meanwhile, host Sarawak failed to use home ground advantage in their favour, going down 0-1 at the hands of four-time champions Perak in another Group D action at the Dalat and Mukah District Council Field (MDDM).

Last edition’s runners-up Penang and Melaka had to be contended with taking home a point each after playing to a goalless draw in Group C action at the Bintulu Stadium.

In another Group A match, two-time champions Selangor defeated Negeri Sembilan 2-0 at the Azman Hashim Stadium in Sibu.

The men’s football competition which is the earliest event to open its curtain will continue until August 24.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency