DavNor to showcase potentials on agri, agro-industry

DAVAO CITY: The Davao del Norte provincial government and the Department of Trade and Industry-Davao del Norte will hold the first Davao del Norte Investment Conference (DavNor ICon) on Dec. 16, showcasing the province’s potentials for agriculture, agro-industry, manufacturing and processing.

In a statement on Thursday, the Davao del Norte Tourism Division said the two-day conference is expected to gather over a hundred investors, landowners, business people, and government partners.

“The event aims to strengthen the position of Davao del Norte as an investment hub in the Davao Region,” it said.

During the second day of the conference, participants will be treated to tour packages offered by the Davao del Norte Tourism Division in partnership with Surelite Travel.

The participants can choose from two tourism circuits – the Highland Eco-Adventure Circuit and Samal Island Circuit.

“Moreover, with the presence of the investors and other stakeholders, the conference intends to present viable investment projects and opportunities in the areas of agriculture, tourism, and other economic zones,” the provincial government said

Source: Philippines News Agency