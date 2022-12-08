Davao City intensifies total firecracker ban

DAVAO CITY: To ensure the safety of Dabawenyos as they celebrate the holiday season, the city’s security and safety cluster assured Thursday it will intensify the firecracker ban.

Angel Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), said it is in line with the City Ordinance 060-02 also known as the Firecracker Ban which prohibits the possession, use, sale, manufacture and distribution of pyrotechnic devices in the city.

“The city’s security units have already been briefed as to the full implementation of the ban. I have already sent a memo to our security forces to really implement the ordinance,” Sumagaysay said in a radio interview.

He also reminded parents whose children use improvised bamboo cannons, saying this contraption is dangerous and also prohibited under the ordinance.

“The security cluster is aiming to keep the city’s record of zero-incidence of injuries and property damages relating to firecrackers,” he added.

Sumagaysay added that security personnel will be monitoring city hospitals to record any firecracker-related injuries and gunshot wounds caused by stray bullets.

“Surveillance in all hospitals will be heightened on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1,” he said.

Under the ordinance, first-time violators are fined PHP1,000 or 20 to 30 days imprisonment or both; second-time offenders are fined PHP3,000 or one to three months imprisonment or both; third-time violators are fined PHP5,000 or three to six months imprisonment or both.

Sumagaysay said the penalties also apply to improvised pyrotechnic devices and will not be limited to firecrackers that use gunpowder.

“Improvised pyrotechnics that use lighter fluid or any materials that are combustible and can potentially start a fire are also prohibited,” he said.

Sumagaysay, however, said pyrotechnic devices traveling through the city will be allowed passage as long as the parties involved can provide the necessary permits.

“They should follow the instructions or guidelines from the higher headquarters on how they can transport their products to the other provinces. What is important is that they do not unload their products in Davao City,” he said.

