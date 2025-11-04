Datavault AI, Music Dash and NFHITS Partner to Transform Music Data Tracking Display and Monetization Through Patented Inaudible Tones®, AI and Blockchain Technology

Datavault’s patented Datavalue®, DataScore® and Data Vault Bank® Web 3.0 AI agents to mint sheet music, music stems, media and NIL on forthcoming International NIL Exchange® and Information Data Exchange®

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces it has begun collaborating with NFHITS to pioneer a proprietary Web 3.0, minting and blockchain-based music and content distribution network.

NFHITS along with its monetization partner, Music Dash’s mission is to lead the music and film industries into their next era — where creativity, technology, and opportunity unite. It believes in empowering artists, filmmakers, creators, and entrepreneurs worldwide with tools that remove barriers, protect originality, and fuel innovation.

NFHITS and Music Dash’s current distribution network includes Apple Music and iTunes, AMI Entertainment, AWA, Bitmoji, Boomplay, Bose, Deutsche Telekom Austria and Netherlands, DiGi, Facebook, Flow, GraceNote, iHeartRadio, Instagram, iMusica, Naver Live, Shazam, Snapchat, Sonos, Soundcloud, Spotify, TikTok, Tidal, and more.

Together, the companies aim to establish fair, transparent, and automated monetization powered by Datavault AI’s unprecedented experiential, minting and exchange capabilities. To accelerate this process, Datavault AI is also integrating its VerifyU and ADIO into NFHITS distribution frameworks to authenticate artists and music rights, protect royalties, reduce digital piracy, and ensure distribution integrity while creating new revenue stream opportunities including digital collectibles and objectified music assets.

Datavault AI’s and NFHITS’s distribution infrastructure, which converges blockchain and AI, reimagines the current streaming and distribution models offering artists key benefits, such as:

The ability to exclusively distribute music, videos, independent films, and music videos

Protect artists’ creative and intellectual property and metadata to secure future royalties

Deliver artists’ music by incorporating Datavault AI’s ADIO technology through the audio systems at a variety of entertainment venues and public places

“Blockchain has matured and now, in combination with AI, we have the infrastructure to take artists’ content streaming mainstream with this technological breakthrough,” said Bob Shami, founder and CEO, NFHITS. “The music industry and content creators have been searching for ways to maximize their revenue. This new format provides the groundwork for a new way to increase profitability and hope for emerging content creators to grow and sustain their careers.”

The two companies are also considering deploying NFHITS digital music delivery into shopping markets, restaurants, stores, etc., using Datavault AI’s ADIO tone technology, which delivers inaudible sounds that send information to listeners’ devices with special offers such as exclusive content, merchandise, or discounted prices.

“Datavault A is dedicated to helping businesses and industries manage, secure, and leverage their data assets to maximize their monetization potential, but that really starts with understanding data’s value in whatever form it takes,” said Nate Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “Our collaboration with NFHITS holds tremendous potential to create annual recurring revenue for artists, promoters and the events industry which continues to be challenged in compensating artists for their art and shielding their digital assets from their unauthorized use. The implementation of VerifyU, ADIO, and our NYIAX powered exchanges offer solutions for NFHITS’ ecosystem that demonstrates how we work with partners to transform industries and create revenue in places no one else can unlock.”

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is at the forefront of AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization. The company’s cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions with a collaborative emphasis across its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features Wisam®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies, along with industry-leading foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies, including IP for audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division harnesses high-performance computing to offer solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform serves diverse industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely linking physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, promoting responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is fully customizable, featuring AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integrations, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai .

About NFHITS

At NFHITS, our mission is to lead the music and film industries into their next era — where creativity, technology, and opportunity unite. We believe in empowering artists, filmmakers, creators, and entrepreneurs worldwide with tools that remove barriers, protect originality, and fuel innovation. AI will never replace human creativity; it is a tool to enhance it. Our purpose is to make the creative process smoother, fairer, and more rewarding — ensuring that every artist’s voice, story, and culture remain irreplaceable. Learn more at https://www.nfhits.com

About Music Dash

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, YouTube, Gracenote, IHeartRadio, etc. work with Music Dash, where our mission is to modernize how music data is managed, distributed, and monetized in the digital era. We empower artists, producers, and rights holders to take control of their catalogs through AI-driven analytics, blockchain verification, and transparent royalty tracking. By transforming songs and metadata into tokenized, traceable digital assets, Music Dash enables creators to preserve ownership, unlock new income streams, and participate in a more equitable music economy. Learn more at https://www.musicdash.ai .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continues” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our collaboration with NFHITS and the collaboration’s prospects and goals, potential future projects between the company and NFHITS, business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our proposed collaboration with NFHITS; our ability to expand our potential collaboration with NFHITS; our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

