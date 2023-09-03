DARO DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT INTEGRATED UNDER RADDA PLAN

The Sarawak government assures that the development of Daro district in Mukah Division will be integrated into the overall development under the Rajang Delta Development Agency (RADDA).

State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said RADDA, as the state government's development agency, is tasked with developing a comprehensive plan for the districts in the Mukah and Sarikei under its supervision.

"Our focus is on infrastructure development, including the construction of roads and two bridges, namely Paloh Bridge and Lassa Bridge, to connect the districts in the Rajang Delta," he told reporters here today.

He said the development of the district also included the existing Daro urban expansion project and the construction of a 6.8-kilometre dual carriageway from Lassa Bridge to the proposed new Daro urban area.

"The construction of the road is expected to take at least three years. This development will boost the economy of Daro, which has the potential to become an agriculture and food hub for export commodity for Sarawak," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency