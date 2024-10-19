DAR crowns first Bb. Agraryo

Manila: The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) crowned its first Bb. Agraryo 2024 as it recognized the role of women in the advancement of agrarian reform, gender equality, and rural development.

In a press release Friday, Gean Ariane Ponce from its Central Luzon office took home the Bb. Agraryo 2024 title of DAR’s Ambassadress for Agrarian Reform.

Ponce will represent DAR in promoting women’s empowerment and championing gender equality initiatives across the country.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III highlighted the department’s commitment to empowering women through various platforms, including the holding of Bb. Agraryo 2024.

‘This platform not only celebrates their beauty and talent but also acknowledges their commitment to advancing gender equality and supporting rural communities. We are proud to support this initiative and are excited to see how these remarkable women will further contribute to our mission,’ he said during the coronation night on Thursday.

The Bb. Agraryo 2024 pagean

t serves as a platform to recognize women’s vital contributions to the department’s mission.

More than their physical beauty and talent, candidates from DAR offices nationwide also showcased their advocacy for gender equality and agrarian justice.

Precious Joezhel Mortel from the Bicol Region was crowned Bb. Luzon 2024. She also took five special awards – Social Media Star, Best in Traditional Costume, Best in Sportswear, Best in Philippine Terno, and Best in Evening Gown.

Josephine Realubit from Zamboanga Peninsula was named Bb. Visayas 2024, and Angelica Valenzuela from DAR central office’s Finance, Management, and Administration Office (FMAO) as Bb. Mindanao 2024.

Leslie Ann Carin from the Davao Region received the Sulong Agraryo Award for Best Advocacy Video, and Hazel Diego from Mimaropa took home the Best in Talent and Miss DITO Telecommunity Award.

Source: Philippines News Agency