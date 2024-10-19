4 ranking cops get new posts in latest PNP revamp

Manila: Four ranking police officials have been included in the latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an Oct. 17 order that took effect Saturday, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil designated Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta as officer in charge (OIC) of the office of the deputy commander of the Area Police Command (APC) in Southern Luzon.

Northern Police District (NPD) Director Brig. Gen. Rizalito Gapas will be the OIC of the office of the deputy commander of APC-Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Col. Villamor Tuliao will be the OIC in the EPD, replacing Asueta and Col. Josefino Ligan will be the OIC in the NPD, replacing Gapas.

Marbil earlier said the reshuffle is necessary to “preposition” officials who are fit for their next assignments.

Source: Philippines News Agency