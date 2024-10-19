PBBM, FL now in Jakarta ahead of new Indonesia leaders’ inauguration

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos arrived in Indonesia on the eve of the inauguration of Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Sunday.

The plane carrying the First Couple landed at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta on Saturday night, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez confirmed to Palace reporters.

‘They were greeted with a warm reception by senior officials from the Indonesian government and representatives of the Philippine Embassy in Indonesia,’ according to a statement from the PCO.

The PCO also released several photos which showed Marcos being welcomed by Indonesian and Philippine officials.

Based on the photos, Indonesian Minister of Home Affairs Gen. (ret.) Muhammad Tito Karnavian was among the officials who welcomed Marcos upon his arrival in Jakarta.

Marcos was invited by outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo to attend the inauguration of h

is successor, Prabowo, and eldest son, Gibran.

Source: Philippines News Agency