Palawan hosts resumption of BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games in December

Manila: The 11th BIMP-EAGA (Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area) Friendship Games will resume in December after a six-year absence, with Puerto Princesa City, Palawan hosting the eight-event meet.

The four nations will field teams in pencak silat, sepak takraw, archery, swimming, badminton, esports, karate and athletics on Dec. 1 to 5.

The BIMP-EAGA Games was first held in 1996 in General Santos City to help promote and preserve each member’s culture and heritage.

The Covid-19 pandemic halted the biennial tournament in 2020.

Brunei hosted the 10th edition in 2018, topped by Malaysian state Sabah with a 23-17-15 gold-silver medal performance.

Among the 10 teams, the Philippines’ Mindanao (10-12-13) and Palawan (3-2-4) contingents placed fourth and eighth, respectively.

The BIMBP-EAGA is composed of Mindanao and Palawan province in the Philippines; the entire sultanate of Brunei Darrusalam; the provinces of Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and West Papua of Indonesia; and t

he states of Sabah and Sarawak and the federal territory of Labuan in Malaysia.

The four countries boost trade, tourism and investments through various initiatives and cooperation that ease movement of people, goods and services across borders.

In August, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Memorandum Order 29 that grants travel tax exemption to all travelers departing from all international airports and seaports in Mindanao and Palawan and bound for any EAGA member.

The travel tax exemption is effective until June 30, 2028, unless sooner revoked.

Passengers are eligible if they have confirmed connecting flights from Mindanao and Palawan to EAGA areas within 24 hours on the same day.

The granting of travel tax exemption is consistent with the strategies identified under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, particularly on the promotion of tourism and reduction of barriers to trade and investment.

Source: Philippines News Agency