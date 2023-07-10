CYBER SECURITY OFTEN NEGLECTED DESPITE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION – PM ANWAR

Cyber security was often neglected and not given enough consideration despite Malaysia’s ongoing efforts in digital transformation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said to embrace a secure digital future, it is crucial to foster a culture of cyber security and cyber hygiene across the nation as well as establish and maintain secure systems, applications and infrastructure.

"We also need to recognise that protection measures need to be balanced with the ease of use. Monitoring and detection measures are essential, (but) privacy needs to be preserved,” the prime minister said in his speech at the opening of The Cyber Defence &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2023 here today.

His speech was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who inaugurated the event on behalf of the prime minister.

Besides that, Anwar said no national cyber security policy could be successfully formulated and implemented without a collaborative approach between multi-stakeholders by the government, industry, academia and civil society.

He said a collaborative approach not only promoted the sharing of information and knowledge but also provided the most crucial element needed in the cyber environment, which is the element of trust.

"This is also the reason why we organise CYDES 2023, to engage and build trust. Trust is vital in the digital environment. Building and maintaining trust is a continuous effort and two-way street.

"We need to trust that technology providers develop and introduce technology without any hidden agenda. We also want the assurance that data flowing in the digital environment maintains its integrity, confidentiality, and availability to the authorised users,” he added.

Hence, he said trust in government policies and strategies was essential, highlighting the significance of digital trust akin to trust in physical interactions between government and stakeholders as well as between governments.

Anwar said CYDES 2023, themed “Building Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding the Digital Future”, is fully aligned with the principles and goals of the MADANI concept to transform Malaysia into a prosperous and developed country by embracing change, incorporating diverse perspectives and implementing substantive reforms.

CYDES 2023, organised by the National Security Council, National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and Alpine Integrated Solution Sdn Bhd, is being held from today until July 13 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency