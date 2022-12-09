Covid-19 cases decline as Butuan vax exceeds eligible population

BUTUAN CITY: The city government of Butuan noted the continuing decline of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases as vaccinated individuals exceeded the total number of its eligible population.

Records from the Department of Health in the Caraga Region showed that as of Nov. 26, a total of 267,359 individuals in Butuan City are already fully vaccinated.

The number represents 105.1 percent of the total number of the illegible population who are targeted for Covid-19 vaccination in the city.

This, as the City Health Office only recorded six new infections last week, or from the period Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

In a statement Friday (Dec. 9), the City Information Office (CIO) said not a single case Covid-19 case was recorded in the city on Nov. 28, Dec. 3, and Dec. 4.

“Only two cases were reported on Nov. 29, another two on Dec. 1, and one each was logged on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2,” the CIO said.

As of Dec. 4, Butuan City has only nine remaining active infections with 15,290 total cumulative cases.

Four new recoveries were also recorded last week bringing the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,730.

Two new deaths were recorded during the week, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the city to 557.

“The city government, through Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada continues to call on our residents to have themselves vaccinated for protection against Covid-19,” the CIO said.

It said the local government acknowledged the positive response of residents during the launching of the three-day Bakunahang Bayan II which was facilitated in the different vaccination centers in the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency