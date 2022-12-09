Army Woman Grandmaster rules nationwide chess tourney

MANILA: Army Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Private 1st Class Janelle Mae Frayna captured her fourth title in the blitz category of the 2022 National Women’s Chess Championships grand finals at the Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence in Quezon City on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Frayna, the country’s first woman Grandmaster, also pocketed the silver medal in the Standard chess category of the tournament that was organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

The 2022 National Women’s Chess Championships is a part of the national team’s preparation for next year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand.

Special Service Center Director, Col. John Oliver F. Gabun, lauded Frayna for showing the Army athletes’ talent not only in outdoor sports but also in indoor sports like chess.

“Brawn and brains. These are the quintessential qualities of an Army athlete. Kudos and continue to bring pride and honor to the Philippine Army and the country,” Gabun said in a statement on Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency