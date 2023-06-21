COPS PROBE INTO DEATH OF FORM 3 STUDENT IN MANJUNG

Police are investigating the death of a Form Three student early on Saturday morning after he was admitted to Seri Manjung Hospital on Friday (June 16).

Manjung District Police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said police received a report at 4.30 pm yesterday (June 20) about the death of the boy.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the student felt unwell last Friday and had to use a walking stick to move about due to pain in his leg before the school called the victim’s family to take him home,” he said.

“The student’s family took him home before taking him to the hospital after noticing that his condition was deteriorating. The victim was admitted to the emergency room in critical condition and immediately given respiratory assistance before being transferred to the intensive care unit at 10.10 pm for specialist care,” he said in a statement today.

He said the medical officers then confirmed that the student died of acute massive pulmonary embolism or blood clot blocking the lungs at 12.06 am.

“We have opened an investigation paper into the sudden death case and we urge the public not to speculate about the incident,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency