Cops nab Maguindanao Norte ‘5th most wanted’

Police intelligence operatives arrested Tuesday afternoon the province's fifth most wanted person during a law enforcement operation in Tapian village here. Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said police arrested Hasib Abdulla Sinsuat at his home in Tapian at about 3 p.m. 'He did not resist arrest,' Nobleza said in a statement Wednesday even as he lauded the joint operatives of the Regional Intelligence Division and other police units for the successful operation. Nobleza said Sinsuat is listed high-value individual (HVI) and has a warrant of arrest issued by a Cotabato City court dated May 31, 2023 for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 'Job well done and congratulations on the successful arrest of the accused, demonstrating collaborating efforts in pursuing intelligence-driven operations,' Nobleza said

Source: Philippines News Agency