Conclave Film Streaming Views Surge After Pope’s Death

Manila: The streaming views of the drama “Conclave” by Edward Berger, starring Ralph Fiennes, have surged by 283 percent following the death of Pope Francis, as reported by the tallying site Luminate on Wednesday. The film, which explores the intricate maneuvers of cardinals during the election of a new pope, recorded approximately 1.8 million minutes watched on April 20, the day of Francis’ passing. By the end of April 21, this figure had skyrocketed to 6.9 million minutes.

According to Philippines News Agency, another film featuring a papal narrative, “The Two Popes,” directed by Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, also experienced a significant increase in viewership. This 2019 drama, which imagines a conversation between Pope Benedict XIV and the then-archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was streamed for 1.6 million minutes on Netflix on Monday. This marks a 417 percent increase compared to its viewership on Easter Sunday.

“Conclave” takes viewers through the strategic and often secretive voting process for a new pope, culminating in a surprising plot twist. The film’s sudden rise in popularity highlights the public’s interest in cinematic portrayals of the Vatican’s inner workings following the recent papal developments.