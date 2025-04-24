Over 100,000 Gather to Honor Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica

Vatican City: Over 100,000 faithful were making their way to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the late Pope Francis, according to police reports. St. Peter’s Square was steadily filling with mourners arriving from Via della Conciliazione and surrounding streets, all seeking to take part in the solemn tribute.

According to Philippines News Agency, security services monitoring the area estimated that the crowd in the square had reached close to 100,000 people as of their latest count. Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88. His body, lying in state in an open casket, drew a continuous stream of pilgrims.

The Vatican has extended public viewing hours, keeping the basilica open until midnight to accommodate the large crowds. This period of mourning will continue until 7 p.m. Friday (local time), when Pope Francis’s casket will be closed and sealed. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday in St. Peter’s Square.

His body will be brought to his final resting place at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, making him the first pope in over a century not to be buried in St. Peter’s Basilica.