Massive Crowds Flock to 2nd Day of Pope Francis’ Lying in State

Vatican City: Huge crowds continued to queue outside Saint Peter’s Basilica on Thursday to pay homage to Pope Francis as his body lies in state for the second day following his death at age 88.

According to Philippines News Agency, approximately 48,600 people visited the basilica between its public opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The basilica, originally scheduled to close at midnight, remained open until 5:30 a.m. due to the overwhelming turnout. About 13,000 mourners passed through during the overnight hours. Among those who paid tribute was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The late pontiff’s body rests in an open coffin in front of the Altar of the Confession, dressed in a red robe and white mitre, with a rosary in his hands. In keeping with his wishes, he lies on a carpeted platform rather than a traditional catafalque.

The body will remain on display through Friday. That evening, a rite will be held at 8 p.m. presided over by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Church, to seal the coffin. Francis’ remains will be laid to rest in Rome’s Saint Mary Major Basilica on Saturday after his funeral.

Breaking with papal tradition, Francis requested burial at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he frequently prayed before and after apostolic journeys. His will specifies a simple tomb between the Pauline and Sforza Chapels, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.