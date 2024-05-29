Comelec mulls requiring party-list groups to pick 10 nominees

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it is looking to require party-lists groups joining next year's midterm polls to submit a maximum of 10 nominees. This is a 100 percent increase from the current five nominees allowed, Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in an interview. "However, when they submit the 10 names, we will no longer allow substitutions. We will already refuse to accept (substitute nominees)," Garcia said. He said the organizations will be able to comply since these groups have many members. "It is highly unlikely that all 10 will die, that all 10 will get sick, and all 10 will have excuses... We will require 10 so that there will be somebody sure to be left in the list and that fielding 10 new nominees will be unnecessary," Garcia said. He believed that implementing such a policy is necessary since it will be fair to everyone. In past elections, controversies hounded the substitution of nominees of party-list groups. Earlier, the Comelec en banc appro ved the proposal to limit the period of filing substitution of candidates due to withdrawal. Under the new guidelines, Comelec will no longer accept withdrawal of certificate of candidacy (COC) after Oct. 8, the deadline for the submission of COCs for those running in the May 2025 elections. The COC filing period will begin on Oct. 1. Source: Philippines News Agency