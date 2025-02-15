Climate Change Threatens West Africa’s Cacao Harvests, Study Reveals

Abidjan: Climate change drove weeks of crop-withering temperatures last year in the West African countries that underpin the world’s chocolate supply, hitting harvests and likely further stoking record prices, Science Alert reported. Farmers in the region – which account for about 70 percent of global cacao production – have struggled with heat, disease, and unusual rainfall in recent years, which have all contributed to falling production. That has caused an explosion in the price of cocoa, which is produced from the beans of the cacao tree and is the main ingredient in chocolate.

According to Philippines News Agency, a new report found that “climate change, due primarily to burning oil, coal, and methane gas, is causing hotter temperatures to become more frequent” in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, and Nigeria. The study, conducted by the independent research group Climate Central, found the trend was particularly marked in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the two biggest cacao producers.

Using observational data from 44 cacao-producing areas in West Africa and computer models, the researchers compared today’s temperatures with a counterfactual of a world without the effects of climate change. They looked at the likelihood of these regions facing temperatures in excess of 32°C (89.6°F) – above levels considered optimum for cacao trees.

The report calculated that over the past decade, climate change had added an extra three weeks of above 32°C heat in Ivory Coast and Ghana during the main growing season between October and March. Last year, the hottest year globally on record, they found that climate change drove temperatures above 32°C on at least 42 days across two-thirds of the areas analyzed.

Researchers said that “excessive heat can contribute to a reduction in the quantity and quality of the harvest.” Many other factors were also potentially harming cacao trees and boosting prices, they noted, including mealybug infestations, rainfall patterns, smuggling, and illegal mining.