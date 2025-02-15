Triathlon PH Announces National Teams for 2025 Competitions

Manila: The Triathlon Philippines (TriPhil) on Saturday announced the official members of its national teams for 2025. Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalists Fernando Jose Casares Tan and Marion Kim Mangrobang will lead their respective divisions.

According to Philippines News Agency, joining Filipino-Spanish Casares in the men’s Elite and Under 23 categories are Andrew Kim Remolino and Matthew Justine Hermosa of Cebu, Joshua Alexander Ramos of Baguio, I±aki Emil Lorbes, Juan Miguel Tayag, and Juan Francisco Baniqued. For the women’s Elite, Under 23, and Junior squads, Mangrobang is accompanied by Raven Faith Alcoseba, Kira Ellis, Erika Nicole Burgos, Lady Samantha Jhunace Corpuz, and Katrina Salazar.

The Junior Elite Men roster includes Dayshaun Karl Ramos, Darell Johnson Bada, Euan Arrow Ramos, and Peter Sancho del Rosario. John Leerams Chicano, a two-time gold medalist in triathlon at the 2019 SEA Games, will lead the men’s team in the duathlon. He is joined by Maynard Pecson, John Patrick Ciron, Irienold Reig Jr., and Franklin Yee.

The women’s team comprises Merry Joy Trupa, Jena Valdez, and Bea Marie Quiambao. The para-triathlon team features Edison Badilla and Jake Lacaba (PTS2), Raul Angoluan (PTS3), Alex Silverio and Cedel Neme±o Abellana (PTS4), siblings Joshua and Jerome Nelmida (PTVI), S2GM Al-Shyrnel Amiladjid (guide of Jerome Nelmida), and Bernard Cruz (guide of Joshua Nelmida).

Remolino recently secured his second straight title, while Alcoseba clinched her third consecutive crown in the elite sprint category of the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) Championships on January 27. This event served as the first qualifying race for a spot on the Philippine team for the SEA Games in Thailand this December.

The national teams are also set to participate in numerous international tournaments, including the Subic International Triathlon, the final qualifying race. “I’m training and I hope to qualify for the SEA Games this year,” stated two-time SEA Games champion Casares in an interview on Saturday. Mangrobang achieved her third consecutive gold medal at the 2022 Vietnam SEA Games.

In 2023, the Philippines secured three golds, two silvers, and one bronze at the SEA Games, while host countries Cambodia, Vietnam, and Indonesia each claimed two gold medals.